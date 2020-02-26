Office Depot: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) _ Office Depot Inc. (ODP) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $55 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had profit of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 12 cents per share.
The office supply retailer posted revenue of $2.51 billion in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $99 million, or 18 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $10.65 billion.
The company's shares closed at $2.37. A year ago, they were trading at $3.30.
_____
