SeaWorld: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $24.2 million in its fourth quarter.
The Orlando, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 10 cents per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.
The theme park operator posted revenue of $298 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $289.1 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $89.5 million, or $1.10 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.4 billion.
SeaWorld shares have dropped 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 18% in the last 12 months.
