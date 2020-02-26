Threat made against West Boca High School unfounded

Good evening West Boca High School parents, this is Principal Ed Capitano.



Administration was alerted to posts on social media that suggested a threat to the school, which we take very seriously. Parents, our School Police have investigaed and found these threats are unfounded. However, out of an abundance of caution, our School Police will have a noticeable presence outside the school tomorrow on campus.



Parents, I want to remind you that under Florida law, it is now a second-degree felony to post shooting or terrorism threats on social media platforms, or text messages – even if the threat is posted as a joke.



It is important to remind your students that if they see something, say something, and I applaud the individuals who reported this through the Fortify Florida app, which I encourage all students and parents to download.



Thank you for your continued support of West Boca Raton High School. If you have any further questions, please call the office at 561-672-2001.