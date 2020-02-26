Threat made against West Boca High School unfounded

West Boca High School Principal Ed Capitano sent a letter to parents Tuesday after posts on social media suggested a threat to the school.
According to school officials, the threats were investigated and deemed unfounded.
Principal Capitano says school police will be present outside of the school on campus Wednesday as an 'abundance of caution.'
In the letter Capitano also reminded parents that posting shooting or terrorism threats on social media platforms is now a second-degree felony.
Read Principal Capitano's letter bellow.
