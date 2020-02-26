Video shows moments after Delray Beach train station fire

Newly released surveillance video shows the moments right after police say a group of underage teens ignited a raging fire that destroyed an abandoned train station in Delray Beach on Tuesday.
The video, which was recorded at a nearby Chevron gas station, shows the teens jogging away from the train station then hiding inside a bathroom at the Chevron.
One of the teens appears be wearing an Army ROTC uniform.
After approximately 20 minutes, two of the teens leave the bathroom. Two minutes later, the other two exit and walk away from the gas station.
Police said the suspects are 15 to 17 years old and are students at Atlantic Community High School in Delray Beach. They were taken into custody on Tuesday on arson and burglary charges. WPTV is not identifying them because they are underage.
Police said the teens confessed to setting the fire, and when it got out of control, they ran away.
According to Delray Beach Fire Rescue, when crews arrived at the fire station, located at 75 NW 18th Avenue, around 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, they encountered heavy flames and smoke.
One firefighter was knocked down by the force of the fire as he entered the building and suffered burns to his neck and ears.
It took more than two hours for crews to get the flames under control.
The train station, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was built in 1927 and was in operation until 1991, according to police.
