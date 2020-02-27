ACI Worldwide: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) _ ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $55.5 million.
The Naples, Florida-based company said it had profit of 47 cents per share.
The maker of software for electronic payments posted revenue of $399.9 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $67.1 million, or 57 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.26 billion.
For the current quarter ending in April, ACI Worldwide said it expects revenue in the range of $285 million to $295 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.48 billion to $1.51 billion.
ACI Worldwide shares have fallen 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 4% in the last 12 months.
