ACI Worldwide: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 27, 2020 at 6:13 AM EST - Updated February 27 at 6:13 AM

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) _ ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $55.5 million.

The Naples, Florida-based company said it had profit of 47 cents per share.

The maker of software for electronic payments posted revenue of $399.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $67.1 million, or 57 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.26 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, ACI Worldwide said it expects revenue in the range of $285 million to $295 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.48 billion to $1.51 billion.

ACI Worldwide shares have fallen 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 4% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACIW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACIW