Experience the dangers of driving on drugs, alcohol

From Miami to Palm Beach County, a national organization is ramping up its efforts to curb drug use, distracted driving, and other dangerous behavior behind the wheel.
On Thursday, a drunk driving simulator and marijuana driving simulator were on campus at Keiser University in West Palm Beach as part of UNITE’s Arrive Alive Tour.
The tour, which is stopping around South Florida, allows people to enter the simulators and experience what it's like to be under the influence of alcohol and marijuana behind the wheel.
You get into a vehicle and put on a virtual reality headset. Sensors on the gas pedal, brake pedal, and steering wheel then simulate the effects of driving drunk or drugged.
UNITE said the marijuana driving simulator is the only one of its kind in the country.
The Arrive Alive Tour visited Broward College in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday to let students safely experience the consequences of driving under the influence.
Organizers said the tour is timely as schools prepare for Spring Break over the next few weeks.
UNITE is a health and wellness organization that visits schools -- from elementary to college campuses -- to educate students about the dangers of drunk driving, distracted driving, and texting while driving.
