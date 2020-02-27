Foreign exchange students concerned about family back home

There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus here in Florida but that hasn't stopped school districts from universities in the area from doing their part to help prevent the spread of the virus.
Yusho Qinga is a student at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton. His parents are back in China so he's been mindful of what's going on.
"I think this is not a problem in South Asia it's a world problem," he said.
FAU has suspended its education abroad programs for both China and South Korea. Florida International University has stopped all travel with the university to South Korea, Italy, Singapore, and Japan.
"We are placing hand sanitizers at the entrance of the school, departure, and areas of large congregations," Miami Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said.
In the state's largest school district, Miami-Dade, officials are ready to implement a coronavirus plan.
"If we have to shut down a school for any reason and that's a measure of last resort. Or isolate classrooms of students where they would have to stay home we are able to empower those students and families with devices with digital content so their education continues," Carvalho said.
Palm Beach County Schools say they're monitoring developments and reviewing response plans.
Yusho says he's thankful for being in Florida. For now, he has no plans to head home anytime soon.
