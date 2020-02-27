Four children hurt in multi-vehicle crash in Palm Beach County

Four children hurt in multi-vehicle crash in Palm Beach County
February 26, 2020 at 7:00 PM EST - Updated February 26 at 7:03 PM

Four children, including three trauma cases, were injured in a multi-vehicle crash near the intersection of Forest Hill Boulevard and Haverhill Road on Wednesday, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said.

At 6 p.m., crews found vehicles with moderate damage in the crash that is west of West Palm Beach.

Two pediatric patients were transported to a local area trauma hospital and a third patient was transported to a local non-trauma hospital.

Pediatric patients are taken to St. Mary's Hospital in West Palm Beach

