Four children hurt in multi-vehicle crash in Palm Beach County

Four children, including three trauma cases, were injured in a multi-vehicle crash near the intersection of Forest Hill Boulevard and Haverhill Road on Wednesday, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said.
At 6 p.m., crews found vehicles with moderate damage in the crash that is west of West Palm Beach.
Two pediatric patients were transported to a local area trauma hospital and a third patient was transported to a local non-trauma hospital.
Pediatric patients are taken to St. Mary's Hospital in West Palm Beach
