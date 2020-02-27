Herc Holdings: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) _ Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $35.1 million.
On a per-share basis, the Bonita Springs, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.20. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.33 per share.
The equipment rental supplier posted revenue of $540.1 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $47.5 million, or $1.63 per share. Revenue was reported as $2 billion.
Herc Holdings shares have dropped 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 9% in the last 12 months.
_____
