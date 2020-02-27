Jorge Dupre Lachazo: Coming into contact with an accused murderer

BOCA RATON, Fla. - In new documents released by the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office this week, it states there were at least two deliveries made before Jorge Dupre Lachazo ever stepped inside Evelyn Udell’s home in Boca Raton.
Hours before Lachazo was being interrogated by detectives, he was inside Richard Ackman’s home delivering a part for his brand new refrigerator that was dented.
“They brought the piece back in, they installed it and then they left,” said Ackman, who was in the process of renovating his home.
Ackman was the first delivery early Monday morning on August 19. He says his wife was asleep and he stayed in the kitchen as Lachazo and his co-worker were in and out of his home in about a half-hour.
“Everything was regular. I felt peace of mind I didn’t feel threatened or anything to that effect,” Ackman said.
Two stops later, after installing a new washer and dryer inside Udell's home, investigators say Lachazo beat the 75-year-old over the head with a mallet and set her body on fire. She died the next day, and Lachazo has been charged with first-degree murder.
Inside the delivery truck, that police say Lachazo used to try and get away, were brand new appliances set to be delivered, the same day, to Gezzilly Cartagena's home.
After she learned what happened, Gezzilly says she thought that could have happened to her.
“I thank God for my life, for sparing me of that one. I feel very sorry for the loss of this woman and I feel for her family,” Cartagena said.
When Cartagena called Best Buy, she says she was told the truck was in an accident. WPTV reached out to Best Buy Wednesday for clarification but never heard back.
Ackman says the police later came to his door asking if he recognized Lachazo’s picture, and they explained what he's accused of doing inside Udell’s home.
“It’s the most atrocious thing you could ever think about, how that poor woman died and was killed for a senseless act and for no reason,” Ackman said.
New evidence also showed pictures of a pipe and vape pen inside the delivery truck. Investigators say Lachazo admitted to using cocaine and marijuana on the day Udell was attacked.
Lachazo has pleaded not guilty and is due back in court in April.
