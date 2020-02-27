Judge denies Nouman Raja's request to reconsider sentence

A former Palm Beach Gardens police officer convicted of killing a local drummer will not have his sentence reconsidered.
A judge denied Nouman Raja's request on Tuesday.
The former officer was convicted last year of manslaughter in the 2015 death of Corey Jones at the PGA Boulevard exit off Interstate 95.
Attorneys for Raja asked a judge to set aside the sentence, saying the verdict and evidence in the case did not support 25 years in prison.
Raja's appeal of the conviction is still ongoing.
