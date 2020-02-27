Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ELECTION 2020-LABOR UNION
Labor union unveils $150M campaign to help defeat Trump
WASHINGTON (AP) — One of the nation’s largest labor unions is unveiling plans to invest $150 million in a nationwide campaign to help defeat President Donald Trump. The sweeping effort is focused on eight battleground states and voters of color who typically don’t vote. The investment marks the largest voter engagement and turnout operation in the history of the Service Employees International Union, which claims nearly 2 million members. The campaign will span 40 states and target 6 million voters focused largely in Colorado, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin. Union president Mary Kay Henry says Trump is “systematically unwinding and attacking unions.”
AP-CRIMINAL JUSTICE-FLORIDA
Senate passes bill to give judges flexibility in drug cases
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida judges would have more flexibility in sentencing people convicted of possessing or selling small amounts of drugs under a bill passed by the Florida Senate. The Senate passed the bill Wednesday on a 39-1 vote. It would allow judges to deviate from mandatory minimum sentences in low-level drug cases if the defendant didn't have previous drug convictions. The defendant would also have to provide law enforcement with information and evidence about the crime itself.
AP-US-DOMESTIC-EXTREMIST-KILLINGS
Report: Domestic extremists killed at least 42 in 2019
A group that fights anti-semitism has counted at least 38 killings by white supremacists and other far-right extremists in the U.S. last year, with a total of 42 domestic extremism-related slayings. That means 2019 was the sixth deadliest year for violence by all domestic extremists since 1970. A report released Thursday by the Anti-Defamation League says the gunman who shot and killed 22 people in August 2019 at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, accounted for more than half of the domestic extremism-related killings. Patrick Crusius, the suspect in that shooting rampage, is accused of targeting Mexicans at the store and faces federal hate crime charges.
ELECTION 2020-TRUMP
Campaign to open Trump community centers to woo black voters
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's campaign is stepping up its outreach to black Americans as it tries to claw away support from the traditionally Democratic voting bloc ahead of November's general election. Trump's campaign is announcing Wednesday that it is opening 15 “Black Voices for Trump Community Centers” in the coming weeks in major cities in battleground states. The offices will feature a line of campaign swag adopting the “woke” label, videos of prominent Trump surrogates like Diamond and Silk explaining their support for the president and pamphlets outlining the president's record. The retail spaces will be the campaign's first field offices targeted at a specific demographic group.
AP-US-OPIOID-CRISIS-GENERIC-DRUGMAKERS
Generic drugmakers sold most opioids during overdose crisis
The maker of OxyContin is often seen as the key villain in the opioid crisis that has claimed hundreds of thousands of American lives, but makers of generic drugs shipped far more of the powerful prescription painkillers. One of them announced a settlement Tuesday that's designed to end all the lawsuits it faces. U.K.-based Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals has agreed to pay $1.6 billion over eight years. Federal court records made public last year show its employees were more concerned with sales than with public health. It and another generic drugmaker, Actavis, were the two largest opioid producers as the overdose crisis exploded.
ATHLETE SAFETY-FLORIDA
Florida lawmakers honor fallen high school football player
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers are honoring a high school football player who died two summers ago after collapsing during practice. The tribute came Wednesday when the Senate Rules Committee voted unanimously to rename a bill to require schools across Florida to do more to protect athletes from deadly heat strokes. The bill is now called the “Zachary Martin Act.” The same committee advanced the bill unanimously. The House last month approved a similar bill. If signed into law by the governor, containers filled with cold water would be required at games and practices to quickly cool overheated athletes.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AGENCY-INVESTIGATION
Domestic violence agency to be stripped of special status
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A non-profit agency that funnels government money to groups that help domestic violence victims will be stripped of its special status in state law. The Senate voted unanimously Wednesday to take remove a provision in law that makes the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence the only agency that can pass along state money to domestic violence shelters. The bill now goes to the Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is expected to sign it. The vote comes as the House and state inspector general investigate the coalition after officials learned it's president was compensated $7.5 million over three years.
AP-US-SCI-SATELLITE-RESCUE
Satellite almost on empty gets new life after space docking
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A communication satellite almost out of fuel has gotten a new life after the first space docking of its kind. Northrop Grumman and Intelsat announced the successful docking nearly 22,500 miles above Earth on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman's satellite this week closed in on the aging Intelsat satellite and clamped onto it. The duo will remain attached for the next five years. The Intelsat satellite was never designed for this kind of docking, but officials said everything went well. Northrop Grumman envisions satellite refueling and other robotic repairs in another five to 10 years.
UNITED STATES-SAUDI TRAINEES
Saudi military students resume US flight training
WASHINGTON (AP) — Military students from Saudi Arabia are resuming flight training at U.S. bases, nearly three months after a Saudi trainee shot and killed three U.S. Navy sailors at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida. The U.S. Navy says flight training for the Saudi students resumed Tuesday. The training for about 850 Saudis at multiple U.S. bases was suspended December 10, four days after the deadly shooting. Operational training such as flying and other non-classroom instruction was allowed to restart once additional safety restrictions were put in place.
SANDERS-FLORIDA PRIMARY
Florida lawsuit questions Sanders' Democratic bona fides
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A pair of Floridians are asking a state court to remove Sen. Bernie Sanders from Florida's March 17 primary ballot. A lawsuit filed in Leon County argues that Sanders is an independent and not a Democrat — and therefore should not be allowed to appear on the Democratic ballot. Sanders is officially an independent U.S. Senator from Vermont but caucuses with Democrats. He is now the front-runner among a dwindling field of Democratic White House hopefuls. Florida Democratic Party Executive Director Juan Peñalosa called the lawsuit “ridiculous.” Peñalosa said the state party had unanimously voted to place Sanders on the Florida ballot.