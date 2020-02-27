Make a splash at Disney's 'Mermaid School'

February 27, 2020 at 3:09 PM EST - Updated February 27 at 3:18 PM

Get ready to flip your fins and make a splash at Walt Disney World in Florida!

Back by popular demand, the resort's Mermaid School will return next month to select Walt Disney World hotels.

Starting March 1, children ages 4 and older can live out their mermaid dreams, just like Ariel from 'The Little Mermaid.'

Guests will be fitted with a tail during the one-hour course and learn how to swim in a pool like a mermaid. At the end of the experience, you'll get a unique medallion to commemorate your time under the sea.

The Mermaid School will be offered on select dates at the following hotels:

  • Disney's Art of Animation Resort
  • Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort
  • Disney's Yacht and Beach Club Resorts
  • Disney's All-Star Music Resort
  • Disney's Polynesian Village Resort
  • Disney's Riviera Resort

Classes are $55 per person, plus tax.

You can book your adventure by calling 407-WDW-PLAY.

For more information about the Mermaid School, click here.

