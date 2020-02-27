Make a splash at Disney's 'Mermaid School'

Get ready to flip your fins and make a splash at Walt Disney World in Florida!
Back by popular demand, the resort's Mermaid School will return next month to select Walt Disney World hotels.
Starting March 1, children ages 4 and older can live out their mermaid dreams, just like Ariel from 'The Little Mermaid.'
Guests will be fitted with a tail during the one-hour course and learn how to swim in a pool like a mermaid. At the end of the experience, you'll get a unique medallion to commemorate your time under the sea.
The Mermaid School will be offered on select dates at the following hotels:
- Disney's Art of Animation Resort
- Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort
- Disney's Yacht and Beach Club Resorts
- Disney's All-Star Music Resort
- Disney's Polynesian Village Resort
- Disney's Riviera Resort
Classes are $55 per person, plus tax.
You can book your adventure by calling 407-WDW-PLAY.
For more information about the Mermaid School, click here.
