NBC's TODAY to broadcast from Universal Studios Florida

NBC's TODAY team is Florida-bound and WPTV viewers will have a piece of the action.
For the first time, all four hours of TODAY will broadcast on the road on Friday. The show will air live at the TODAY Cafe at Universal Studios Florida.
WPTV NewsChannel 5 morning anchor Ashleigh Walters is taking a road trip to join them.
Walters is thrilled to share her behind-the-scenes experience on social media, as well as live on Friday.
TODAY held a contest this year to take three fans with them to escape the cold and enjoy paradise for a few days.
The TODAY Cafe opened in spring of 2019. WPTV First Alert Meteorologist Glenn Glazer sat down with Al Roker at the time.
Walters got quite a shoutout from Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb at the TODAY studios at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City to kick off the trip.
Walters interviewed Kotb and Guthrie in New York City when they took over as the main TODAY anchor team in 2018.
When Walters arrives at Universal Studios Florida, she'll be able to tell if the TODAY Cafe resembles the New York version, as intended.
Right after WPTV Today On 5 airs weekday mornings on WPTV NewsChannel 5 from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m., you can watch TODAY starting at 7 a.m.
