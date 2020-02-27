2nd Chinese woman in Mar-a-Lago case appeals conviction

The Chinese woman convicted for resisting arrest without violence after allegedly taking photos of Mar-a-Lago has filed an appeal in her case.
Lu Jing, 56, was accused of trespassing at President Trump's club in Palm Beach in December after authorities claim staff told her to leave the property.
A jury did not convict her for trespassing but did find her guilty on one count of resisting arrest without violence. Jing is serving six months in jail.
Court filings indicate she wants the appellate court to review a decision allowing prosecutors to dismiss two potential jurors during jury selection, as well as "all adverse rulings" during the trial.
Jing is the second Chinese national charged in connection to investigations at Mar-a-Lago in the last year.
Yujing Zhang was sentenced this past November for trespassing and lying to the Secret Service. She's currently in ICE custody at the Glades County Detention Center awaiting deportation.
A hearing date for Jing's appeal has not been scheduled.
