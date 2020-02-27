Pro golfers visit Timber Trace Elementary School

Before the golf pros hit the greens at PGA National on Thursday, some of them visiting a few local students.
Fourth and fifth grade students from Timber Trace Elementary School had to write a paragraph on why they deserved a chance to tag along on the PGA tour.
“I’ve had a couple of kids come to me over the years that have either thrown a golf ball or met me on a school visit. They’ll hit you up on Instagram or find a way to get in touch with you. All of a sudden we have a lot of new fans and a lot of people that we get to effect, so it’s cool,” said golfer Joseph Bramlett.
The Honda Classic runs through Sunday in Palm Beach Gardens.
