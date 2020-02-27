Round 1 of The Honda Classic tees off Thursday

Round 1 of The Honda Classic tees off from PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens Thursday morning at 6:45 a.m. with 144 players.
Thursday is also Military Appreciation Day at the tournament. Each day, retired and active duty military, as well as reservists, can get complimentary tickets to the tournament.
There is also a special viewing area for veterans at the United Technologies Corporation Patriots Outpost Pavilion overlooking the 17th hole.
The covered, open-air venue has stadium seating, a patio and elevator for easier access. Service members can enjoy complimentary food there and non-alcoholic drinks.
Tournament leaders say it is always a special experience.
“What’s really cool is how the players salute the military. When they’re walking past 17, a lot of the players are taking their hats off and saluting them,” said Honda Classic executive director Ken Kennerly.
He says last year, they fed 14,000 veterans.
The annual tournament concludes Sunday with last year's winner, Keith Mitchell, looking to defend his title.
Click here for a full list of Thursday's tee times.
Scripps Only Content 2020