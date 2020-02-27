South Florida and Treasure Coast brace for Coronavirus

As federal health officials warn of a possible outbreak of coronavirus, efforts in South Floirda and the Treasure Coast are underway to prepare.
“We’re certainly being kept very well informed and that’s the biggest thing right now,” says Dr. Jason Sevold at the Good Samaritan Off-Campus Emergency Department in Palm Beach County.
Doctors and nurses are being told to keep an eye out for patients who may at risk for the virus.
“We have screening cards made so the triage nurse and physician can screen the patient in terms of where they been,” Dr. Sevold says.
Signs about the coronavirus are posted in the St. Lucie Medical Center advising at-risk patients to wear masks.
The Palm Beach County School District says officials are monitoring the situation and reviewing responses.
And Florida Atlantic University has suspended its student exchange program in China and South Korea.
As of Wednesday evening, Florida health officials say there are no cases of coronavirus in the state.
Scripps Only Content 2020