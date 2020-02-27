9 staffers laid off at The Palm Beach Post

February 27, 2020 at 4:21 PM EST - Updated February 27 at 4:28 PM

9 staff members at The Palm Beach Post were laid off on Thursday as part of nationwide layoffs from the newspaper's parent company, Gannett.

WPTV confirms the employees were a mix of editorial and digital positions including writers, photographers, and designers, among others.

In addition, another staff member was cut from full-time to part-time.

Gannett recently merged with GateHouse Media to form the largest newspaper chain in the United States.

According to a report by Poynter, layoffs have occurred at at least 12 Gannett newspapers around the country.

