9 staffers laid off at The Palm Beach Post

9 staff members at The Palm Beach Post were laid off on Thursday as part of nationwide layoffs from the newspaper's parent company, Gannett.
WPTV confirms the employees were a mix of editorial and digital positions including writers, photographers, and designers, among others.
In addition, another staff member was cut from full-time to part-time.
Gannett recently merged with GateHouse Media to form the largest newspaper chain in the United States.
According to a report by Poynter, layoffs have occurred at at least 12 Gannett newspapers around the country.
