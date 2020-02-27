West Palm Beach man turns golf clubs into art

As The Honda Classic tees off at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, a West Palm Beach man is turning his love of golf into art.
Hundreds of golf clubs are piled up in the warehouse where Jeffrey Diamond creates something truly unique.
Every year, about a hundred thousand irons, putters, and woods get a new life off the course.
Diamond started On Tour Golf 20 years ago, giving old golf clubs a mulligan. They are transformed into works of art as diverse as the imagination.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: The Honda Classic
"Florida is the best place to come and golf, so then, hence, here's all the golf clubs," Diamond said.
With the help of artists in his workshop, Diamond has created paper towel holders, a giant apple, a lifesize palm tree, and even fish out of old golf clubs. He repurposes every part of the club. The shafts, heads and grips are reimagined and reworked, then sent all over the world.
Diamond said he's found clubs dating back to the 1920s in the process.
"You've got to look at things like a Rubix Cube. Turn it and say, what else can this be?" Diamond said.
The artist even has a rack of green jackets with patches so people can mimic the wardrobe of a champion.
Surprisingly, Diamond has only tried the sport of golf once, but he loves it for the possibilities with his art.
"We're giving these golf clubs another round, as it were," Diamond said.
Scripps Only Content 2020