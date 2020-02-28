2 crashes shut down Turnpike in central Palm Beach County

There's heavy delays both southbound and northbound Friday morning on the Turnpike in central Palm Beach County for two major crashes.
The first crash involves a dump truck and a semi.
The second wreck involves a truck that crashed along the dividing wall between Southern Boulevard and Lake Worth Road.
According to the Florida Department of Transportation website, both wrecks occurred in a span of about 20 minutes from 6:20 a.m. to 6:40 a.m.
Chopper 5 flew over the area around 6:45 a.m. and spotted heavy traffic delays.
Drivers should exit southbound at the Beeline Highway or northbound at the Lantana toll plaza.
FDOT said one of the wrecks involved injuries.
Follow WPTV.com for updates and NewsChannel 5 for updates.
