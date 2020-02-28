Delray Beach apartment, retail project could get new life

A major development project in Delray Beach could get back on track.
BH3, a real estate firm based in Miami, was awarded the project in 2019 to redevelop six acres on Atlantic Avenue from 6th to 8th Avenue.
In January, the developer was put on notice after the Delray Beach Community Redevelopment Agency Board disapproved of BH3’s proposal.
Neil Schiller represents BH3 and said new plans were submitted to the CRA on Thursday.
"We heard the community and we heard the commission loud and clear," said Schiller.
The new plans call the project Fabrik and reduced the retail space from 50,000 square feet to 20,000 square feet. The once-proposed 261 apartments has been cut to 167 units.
"The biggest that you will notice is the architecture that has changed, from a modern style architecture to Main Street vernacular architecture," said Schiller.
An unnamed grocery story is in the designs and an open walkway named Frog Alley is still being proposed.
The CRA Board will be the ones to decide if the plans fit BH3’s original proposal in 2019.
"In my view, they are in compliance. However, I am one of seven voices," said Commissioner Adam Frankel.
Frankel said the commission will decide if BH3 is still on notice and if they should move forward with Fabrik.
