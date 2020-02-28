Family fun area available this year at the Honda Classic

This year at The Honda Classic there is a place you and your children can have some fun while the players are on the course.
The Nicklaus Neighborhood includes activities for the kids, plus diaper changing facilities and rooms where moms can breastfeed.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: The Honda Classic
"They can come in, they can nurse they can change we have diapers we have wipes, we have snacks we have anything a family could need,” said Sara Jolly of the Nicklaus Children's Hospital Foundation.
The area is expected to be busy Friday when Palm Beach County students are out of school and also Saturday during family day.
Kids 15 years and younger get into The Honda Classic for free.
