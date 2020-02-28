Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Sponsor exemptions got Tom Lewis, Harris English and Lee Westwood into The Honda Classic field, and they took full advantage in the opening round at PGA National on Thursday. Lewis and English shared the lead at 4-under 66, and Westwood was in the group a shot back. Some big names struggled. Brooks Koepka shot 74, and Rickie Fowler had a 76 on a day where PGA National showed its teeth.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Dominik Kubalik recorded a hat trick with three goals in the third period, and the Chicago Blackhawks rallied past the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-2. Slater Koekkoek scored his first goal of the season and Brandon Saad added another score as Chicago beat the Lightning for the first time in regulation since Dec. 13, 2009. Chicago's Corey Crawford finished with 37 saves. Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point each had a goal and an assist for Tampa Bay, which lost its fourth consecutive game. Curtis McElhinney stopped 22 shots.
SUNRISE, Fla (AP) — William Nylander scored the go-ahead goal midway in the third period to lift the Toronto Maple Leafs over the Florida Panthers 5-3. Auston Matthews, Kasperi Kapanen, Zach Hyman and Justin Holl also scored for Toronto. Frederik Andersen stopped 24 shots in his sixth straight start. Mike Hoffman, Noel Acciari and Mark Pysyk scored for the Panthers. Sergei Bobrovsky made 24 saves. Nylander put the Maple Leafs ahead 4-3 when he grabbed a loose puck in front and put it past Bobrovsky with 11 minutes left in the third. Toronto has won three of their past four. The Panthers have lost three of four.
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Spring training rosters across Major League Baseball are dotted with players in their mid-30s hoping to extend their careers. Former All-Stars like outfielders Matt Kemp and Hunter Pence agreed to contracts with rebuilding teams in the offseason looking to impart their wisdom to younger players. Kemp says it's a way for paying it forward for the veterans who took him under their wing during his early playing days. Jobs for role players in their mid-30s have been hard to come by in recent years, as teams typically opt for younger, less expensive options. That could chance with MLB rosters expanding to 26 players this year.
NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — Mike Foltynewicz didn't anguish for an extended period after his nightmarish start in Game 5 of the NL Division Series. The Atlanta Braves pitcher says he quickly turned his attention to wife Brittany, son Mike and daughter Lola. In the forgettable Game 5 Foltynewicz left with a 4-0 deficit in the first inning that turned into 10-0, then a 13-1 loss. The loss capped a roller-coaster season for him. Foltynewicz says he wants to put 2019 behind him and “really go this time."
NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — Freddie Freeman hopes to return to the Atlanta Braves lineup next week after his surgically repaired right elbow swelled and forced him out of action a few days ago. The four-time All-Star had three loose bodies removed from his elbow in October to address years-long pain that caused an ill-timed slump last season. Freeman arrived at spring training saying he felt better than he had in years, but the elbow ballooned Monday after he put in a particularly long day Sunday. Freeman sent images and spoke by phone to the surgeon who operated on his elbow. The doctor assured him the swelling was not a concern.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Kiah Gillespie scored 10 of her 16 points in the first half and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead No. 19 Florida State to an 81-54 victory over Clemson. The Seminoles rebounded from a 65-62 loss at Georgia Tech and have won five of its last seven games. Nausia Woolfolk scored 17 points for Florida State. Valencia Myers added 14 points, Morgan Jones had 12 and Nicki Ekhomu 11. Kobi Thornton scored 13 points to lead Clemson, which has lost 10 straight. The Seminoles built a 42-23 advantage at halftime despite missing 10 3-pointers (2 of 12).
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Mikiah Herbert Harrigan scored 18 points, Tyasha Harris added 16 and No. 1 South Carolina routed Florida 100-67 for its 22nd consecutive victory. The Gamecocks matched the program record for consecutive victories. The 2015-16 team also won 22 in a row. This one was decided by halftime. South Carolina made 18 of its first 26 shots to open up a double-digit lead and used a 16-2 run to go up by 26 in the second quarter. The Gamecocks made it a 30-point blowout early in the third. Zada Williams led the Gators with 16 points.