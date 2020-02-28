Honda Classic grounds crews keep course in top condition

A lot of work goes into making sure the course at the Honda Classic is on par for the players.
The agronomy department works throughout the year to maintain the grass, fix problem areas and keep it looking green.
But crews do a lot more than just mow the grass to keep it looking so great.
“Not only are we trying to put on a good performance for the world’s best players but our members and guests as well,” said Jeremiah Lockhart, the director of agronomy at PGA National
He and his team at PGA National will be working around the clock to make sure the course is ready for play this weekend.
“The work is all based on the plant health, so what we are trying to do is make the plant as healthy as possible and be environmentally friendly as well,” said Lockhart.
Crews use TifEagle Bermuda grass, and they don’t water it every day.
"Water affects the playability for the golfers. They like it firm and fast. Too much water makes it like a sponge," said Lockhart.
Instead they make judgement calls based on moisture levels and say if you want to keep your yard looking like a golf course, you should do the same.
“I would say don’t think of your front yard as a putting green. Think of it more like the rough on a golf course,” said Lockhart.
He believes you should fertilize only every 30 to 90 days, and less frequently in the summer months when it’s more likely to rain.
“But there are plenty of home kits from local big box stores in which you can get tests to give you better guidance,” said Lockhart.
