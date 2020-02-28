Martin County restaurant hosts fundraiser event to help injured deputies

An enormous turnout at a fundraiser Thursday to support two Martin County deputies injured while serving the community.
The owner of John Smith Subs anticipates being able to give thousands of dollars to the deputies while they are on leave and light duty.
Detective Zeke Spence shattered his leg while chasing a suspect and Deputy Shawn Green was injured by a passing car when he stopped to help a driver in a rollover crash.
The owner, Scott Stuck, knew he wanted to do something to help law enforcement after the death of Trooper Joseph Bullock.
"Because it happened right out here, it happened in our backyard. Then I found out these guys were injured and I thought what can I do to help. You know, it’s a restaurant. People love food. They love our food. So, they just came in droves today," said Stuck.
At least one thousand dollars was raised in a raffle.
