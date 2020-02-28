Person taken to hospital after Belle Glade house fire

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said a person was taken to the hospital by medical helicopter after a house fire Friday morning in Belle Glade.
The fire occurred at a home near SE Third Street and E. Canal Street North.
WPTV Chopper 5 flew over the area around 9 a.m. and spotted multiple fire trucks at the location with substantial damage to the home, including holes in the roof.
WATCH CHOPPER 5 VIDEO:
Fire Rescue tweeted video at 9:21 a.m. of a Trauma Hawk helicopter responding to the scene.
The cause of the fire has not been released.
