Person taken to hospital after Belle Glade house fire

Person taken to hospital after Belle Glade house fire
February 28, 2020 at 10:07 AM EST - Updated February 28 at 10:43 AM

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said a person was taken to the hospital by medical helicopter after a house fire Friday morning in Belle Glade.

The fire occurred at a home near SE Third Street and E. Canal Street North.

WPTV Chopper 5 flew over the area around 9 a.m. and spotted multiple fire trucks at the location with substantial damage to the home, including holes in the roof.

WATCH CHOPPER 5 VIDEO:

Chopper 5: House fire at Belle Glade home

Fire Rescue tweeted video at 9:21 a.m. of a Trauma Hawk helicopter responding to the scene.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

Scripps Only Content 2020