Seacor: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 28, 2020 at 4:53 PM EST - Updated February 28 at 4:53 PM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) _ Seacor Holdings Inc. (CKH) on Friday reported a loss of $1.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share.

The provider of offshore drilling services posted revenue of $192.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $26.8 million, or $1.38 per share. Revenue was reported as $800 million.

Seacor shares have declined 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $37.25, a decrease of 17% in the last 12 months.

