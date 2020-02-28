Turnpike reopens in central Palm Beach County

North and southbound lanes have reopened on the Turnpike in central Palm Beach County after a major crash involving a semi and dump truck on Friday morning.
The wreck occurred between the Southern Boulevard and Lake Worth Road exits around 6:30 a.m.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, all southbound lanes and one northbound lane are open as of 10 a.m., however traffic is still a mess.
FHP said the dump truck and semi crashed on the northbound side. The semi then smashed through a concrete divider into the southbound lanes.
No one was hurt in the wreck, according to FHP.
A second wreck involving a dump truck that crashed along a dividing wall happened around the same time Friday morning.
According to the Florida Department of Transportation website, both wrecks occurred in a span of about 20 minutes from 6:20 a.m. to 6:40 a.m.
WPTV Chopper 5 flew over the area, giving an aerial perspective of the damage and heavy traffic delays.
Even though traffic is moving again on the Turnpike, drivers can also exit southbound at the Beeline Highway or northbound at Boynton Beach Boulevard exit to avoid any delays.
