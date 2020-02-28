Volunteers are the backbone of The Honda Classic

Volunteers are really the backbone of the Honda Classic Golf Tournament at PGA National Resort.
More than 1,600 people give their time to work in a variety of roles at the tournament to keep everything up and running.
Some of the volunteers work as marshals to keep everyone quiet around the tee box as golfers tee off while others help in hospitality, taking tickets and so much more.
There are positions for every age and skill level.
Sheryne Brekus has been volunteering for four years at the Honda Classic. She likes to help with spectator information.
“It’s always fun to meet people from different places and they are always looking for different golfers or it’s their first time here so I do a walk through before the tournament to see what’s new and what’s different and then can point them to different places,” said Brekus.
Round two tees off Friday morning.
By the end of the day, the field of 144 will be cut down to see who makes it to rounds three and four.
