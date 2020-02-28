V.P. Pence to discuss coronavirus in Palm Beach County

The coronavirus outbreak will take center stage on Friday when Vice President Mike Pence visits Palm Beach County.
The vice president, who was recently named the head of the Trump Administration's coronavirus response, will meet with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 3 p.m. at Atlantic Aviation, located on Palm Beach International Airport property.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus
On Thursday, Gov. DeSantis said there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Florida, but the state is ready to respond.
"This is a rapidly evolving situation, we're carefully monitoring," the governor said on Thursday.
Gov. DeSantis said Florida is following guidance from the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Health and Human Services with regard to prevention measures for coronavirus.
In addition, Florida has a coronavirus Incident Management Team in place and hundreds of Department of Health professionals prepared for patients.
The Florida Department of Health has set up a website with the latest information about coronavirus. CLICK HERE FOR THAT WEBSITE.
Earlier this week, President Donald Trump announced that Pence will be in charge of the administration’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.
"We’re very, very ready for this, for anything," the president said during a news conference with CDC officials.
President Trump said the coronavirus risk to Americans is very low, and the task force, led by Pence, is handling the outbreak effectively.
WPTV will provide live coverage online of Vice President Pence's visit on Friday.
