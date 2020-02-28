Youth homelessness on the rise in Palm Beach County

It's one of the fastest-growing homeless populations.
In Palm Beach County, more and more young adults are couch surfing or living on the streets.
According to Palm Beach County's latest Point In Time Count, youth homelessness increased 23 percent in 2019 from the previous year.
Statistics like that are inspiring non-profits like Place of Hope to expand their services.
"You start off somewhere, make a little cash, and you try to save up to survive," said Wesley Borden.
A few years ago, it was Borden's dogs who helped the 21-year-old through what seemed like a hopeless situation, when his father was diagnosed with a critical illness.
"I was basically just going to school, taking care of like three dogs at the time, and taking care my dad in the process," said Borden. "One of the days, I was trying to go see him. My brother told me he already kind of just passed away in his sleep."
By Borden’s senior year of high school, he had lost his dad, his dogs, and his home.
"That’s when I started, like, couch surfing, staying in different places," said Borden.
"What was the toughest point in your life?" asked WPTV journalist Sabirah Rayford.
"Not knowing where I’m going to live at, or how my future is going to end up being, because that’s like, one of the worst things ever to think about," said Borden.
Borden eventually found a Place of Hope.
"The need here is exorbitant and we tend to focus in on it," said Charles Bender, the CEO of the organization.
20 years ago, the focus for Place of Hope was fostering children.
Now, 20 miles south of the heart of homelessness in Palm Beach County, in a quiet west Boca Raton neighborhood, volunteers are helping young adults who have aged out of the foster care system, and homeless youth like Borden.
"We knew we needed to do something about it, and thankfully at the right time some folks stepped up from the community and said, let's go forward, let's find some housing Let's renovate it, let's get these kids moved in with a productive, proactive program that will get them through that bridge into successful independence," said Bender.
And it takes a village.
A Boca Raton business owner brought his entire staff to help prepare 16 new rooms in a brand new apartment building, located on Boca Rio Road, for homeless young adults.
"Many times, I think we all try and turn away and pretend that it’s not happening, but it’s real," said Mark Warren, the owner of International Materials Inc., a construction materials company. "We know it’s real and the more organic, the more you can get into it and feel it, I think the more inspired you are to do something about it."
"Honestly when you think about, it’s like, if you’re in their boots, it’s kind of the same situation as it is with me," said Borden. "Having no home, family, all this other stuff, like, that nowhere else to go, anything can happen. You’re kind of giving them another chance instead."
The ribbon cutting on the new apartment building in west Boca Raton is March 2.
For more information about a Place for Hope, and to get involved, click here.
Scripps Only Content 2020