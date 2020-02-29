Family welcomes leap year baby in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Saturday was February 29, the day that only comes once every four years.
And for one local couple, the day was marked by the newest addition to their family.
Nancy and Louis Moreno celebrated the newest addition to their family.
At 12:49 a.m. Nancy gave birth to a 7 lb. 15 oz. baby boy named Lucas at St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach.
The couple from Wellington call it a wonderful occasion.
“It’s very exciting, in the beginning I was like oh I don’t know if I really want one on the twenty-ninth because you don’t know when his birthday actually is but it is actually very exciting, he’ll be unique,” Nancy said.
The couple says baby Lucas is the final addition to their family
Scripps Only Content 2020