Two cats, dog killed in apartment fire in West Palm Beach

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews battled an apartment fire in West Palm Beach Friday evening.
The fire happened at 6:50 p.m. on the 2000 block of Pretty Lane at the Sierra West Apartments.
Firefighters reported flames from the front of the apartment and located the fire in the kitchen area of the apartment. The fire was extinguished.
Two dogs and two cats were located during a search and rescue operation and brought out to waiting paramedics.
According to PBCFR, both cats and one of the dogs died. The second dog was transported to a local veterinary clinic.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
