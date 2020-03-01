Autism Speaks Walk held in West Palm Beach

The 20th annual Autism Speaks Walk took place Sunday at the Meyer Amphitheatre in Downtown West Palm Beach.
Hundreds donated, walked and promoted enhancing the lives of those on the autism spectrum.
Lisa Harrison and Marla Garchick say their involvement with autism awareness became a passion when their sons were diagnosed as children.
Now through autism they are working to make sure those diagnosed have access to support and kindness.
Harrison says, “to watch him everyday and watch him change and watch him fight to be part of the world around him is just incredible.”
The West Palm Beach Autism Speaks Walk is raising hundreds of thousands of dollars to help support autism acceptance, research, early screening, and transitions to adulthood.
“It’s a great way to really not feel alone so it’s important people come out,” says Garchick.
One of the most powerful parts about the day according to organizers is seeing the community come together.
Harrison says, “You know you’re part of this extraordinary village and this extraordinary community and there's a day when you get to take a deep breath and you get to say these are my people this is what I’m here for.”
According to the organization 1 in 59 children in the US are affected by autism.
While research and support are important organizers want people to know the easiest thing you can do for the cause is to be kind.
Garchick says, “Being kind awareness acceptance inclusion and I always tell my son this, just be you and you treat people the way you want to be treated.”
