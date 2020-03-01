Barbara Nicklaus talks Nicklaus Foundation at The Honda Classic

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. -- The Honda Classic is more than just a golf tournament.
It helps dozens of local charities.
Last year the tournament donated $5.1 million to 157 organizations.
The biggest beneficiary is the Nicklaus Children's Health Care Foundation.
Barbara Nicklaus, wife of golfer Jack Nicklaus, appeared at the Honda Classic on Saturday.
She talked about how the Honda Classic has helped so much since the foundation began in 2004 in getting the Nicklaus Children's Hospitals up and operational.
“We’re not only changing lives, we’re saving lives. I think the greatest gift of all is the gift of a healthy child. We want every child to be healthy and we’ll do our best to make it work,” she said.
The Nicklaus Foundation has raised more than $100 million to benefit children, not just throughout South Florida, but almost every station in the nation.
