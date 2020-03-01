Boating & Beach Bash for People with Disabilities held in Boca Raton

March 1, 2020 at 6:37 PM EST - Updated March 1 at 6:43 PM

BOCA RATON, Fla. -- The nation's largest event for kids, adults and wounded warriors with special needs celebrated its 12th anniversary on land and sea Sunday.

The Boating & Beach Bash for People with Disabilities took place at Spanish River Park in Boca Raton.

It was a fun day for people with special needs, their families, and caregivers.

The event demonstrates how a community can honor and salute those among us who struggle each day with physical and intellectual challenges.

