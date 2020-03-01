Boynton Beach police celebrate new community policing office

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. -- The Boynton Beach police department celebrated the opening of a new neighborhood policing office on Saturday.
The office is located in the Ocean Palm Plaza on N. Federal Highway and will be home to the neighborhood officer program.
The space will also be used for community meetings with a shared goal of strengthening ties between police and the citizens they serve.
Police Chief Michael Gregory said it will help continue to decrease the crime rate in Boynton Beach.
