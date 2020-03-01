Fisherman goes missing after chasing dropped pole on Singer Island

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. -- A person is missing after jumping into the intracoastal waterway on Singer Island.
Riviera Beach police says the male was fishing Saturday at 9:55 p.m. on the small bridge connecting Singer Island with the mainland, when he jumped into the water to retrieve a fishing pole that he dropped in the water.
Officers responded to the scene and were unable to locate him.
The Riviera Beach Police Department's Marine Unit, along with multiple other agencies, continue their search for him.
