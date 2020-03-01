Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tommy Fleetwood has won in Scotland, England, the United Arab Emirates, France, South Africa, even Kazakhstan. Victory in the U.S. hasn’t happened yet. He’s in position to change that. Fleetwood birdied four of his final six holes on the way to a 3-under 67 in the third round of The Honda Classic on Saturday, moving to 5 under for the week and one shot ahead of Brendan Steele at PGA National.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Trey Lyles had 20 points and the San Antonio Spurs overcame a shaky fourth quarter to beat Orlando 114-113 on Saturday night, snapping the Magic’s three-game winning streak. San Antonio led by as many as 16 points in snapping a two-game skid but came within seconds of another defeat. With San Antonio leading 114-113, Bryn Forbes lost the ball in a scramble with 7.5 seconds. Magic guard Evan Fournier raced downcourt and threw up an errant and off-balance layup with 2.2 seconds that Spurs guard Derrick White rebounded and tossed upcourt to run out the clock. Fournier finished with 23 points and Terrence Ross added 21 for Orlando.
MIAMI (AP) — Goran Dragic scored 19 points and knocked down a key shot late that helped the Miami Heat hold on for a 116-113 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. Kendrick Nunn scored 21 points and Bam Adebayo had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Heat, who won consecutive games for the first time since Feb. 1-3. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 25 points for the Nets, who have lost four straight and dropped to 2-6 in the second game of a back-to-back. Caris LeVert, who was questionable coming into the game with a right hand contusion, scored 15 points and capped a productive month, averaging 21.2 points in February.
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Freshman Al-Amir Dawes hit a twisting, driving bucket with a second left and Clemson toppled another highly ranked team by rallying past No. 6 Florida State 70-69 on Saturday. Trent Forrest had put Florida State up by a point with a short jumper with 8.4 seconds left. Dawes then took the ball down the right side of the lane and flipped up the game-winning shot. Florida State's last-chance heave was way off the mark and gave the Tigers another big win in their puzzling season that includes victories over then-No. 3 Duke and No. 5 Louisville. Clemson overcame a 10-point lead in the second half.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Johnson and Ondrej Palat scored on the power play and Yanni Gourde added a shorthanded goal as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 to snap a season-long four-game losing streak. Alex Killorn scored his 24th goal of the season to help the Lightning win for the first time since an 11-game winning streak. The victory came soon after the Lightning announced team captain Steven Stamkos will undergo surgery for a core muscle injury and was expected to miss the rest of the regular season and potentially the first round of the playoffs.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos will undergo surgery for a core muscle injury and is expected to miss the rest of the regular season and potentially the first round of the playoffs. The team says Stamkos will be out for approximately six to eight weeks. he Lightning are second in the Atlantic Division and the playoffs are scheduled to begin the week of April 6. Stamkos has 29 goals and 66 points this season. Stamkos has twice been the NHL's top goal scorer. He will miss a significant amount of action due to injury for the fourth time since 2014.
ATLANTA (AP) — Jose Alvarado scored nine of his 16 points in the second half and Georgia Tech rallied after giving up a 20-point lead to beat Miami, 63-57, keeping alive dreams of landing a first-round bye in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament for the first time in 10 years. Fellow guard Michael Devoe added 14 points for Tech (15-14, 9-9 ACC) and center James Banks III pitched in 13 points, 14 rebounds and two blocked shots. Miami point guard Chris Lykes paced the Hurricanes (14-14, 6-12) with 14 points.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — John Fulkerson scored 22 points, including the first 3-pointer of his career, as Tennessee held off a furious Florida comeback attempt to register its best win of the season with a 63-58 victory over the rival Gators. Tennessee (16-13, 8-8 SEC) led by 19 points with nine minutes remaining, but saw the Gators claw back behind Tre Mann and Kerry Blackshear Jr. Florida (18-11, 10-6) got as close as one point in the final three minutes, but Fulkerson made some clutch plays and the Vols hit enough free throws down the stretch to register their best win of the season. Josiah-Jordan James finished with 12 points for the Vols, Vescovi scored 11 and Jordan Bowden had 10.