'Loop for Literacy' event held Saturday in Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. -- Local families participated in the 'Loop for Literacy" event in Lake Worth Beach on Saturday.
The tenth annual event was held in Bryant Park.
Participants enjoyed family fun activities such as walking, running, and cycling.
The loop event started near the boat ramp off of Lake Avenue and Golfview on the intracoastal waterway.
The healthy event provides a way to actively promote wellness and team building, while supporting their important goal that every person in Palm Beach County will be able to read.
