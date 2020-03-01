Two people injured in Sunday morning shooting in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in West Palm Beach.
At approximately 4 a.m. two people were shot on the 5600 block of Greenwood Avenue.
Both people suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators gathered evidence from the scene and are continuing their investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the West Palm Beach Police Department, 561-822-1900 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458 TIPS.
