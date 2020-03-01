Woman fatally struck on I-95 in St. Lucie County early Sunday

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. -- A Palm City woman died early Sunday after being struck by a vehicle on I-95 in St. Lucie County.
Florida Highway Patrol says at 2:45 a.m., a 1999 Toyota Solara was stopped in the center lane of I-95 southbound near mile marker 128.
67-year-old Marie E. Moreno was standing on I-95 in the center lane and was struck by an International MV607 truck.
The truck also collided with the Toyota Solara.
Moreno was transported to Lawnwood Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries from the impact and was pronounced deceased.
The case is still pending investigation.
