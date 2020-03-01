Young golf fans enjoy family day at The Honda Classic

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. -- The next generation of golfers were present Saturday for family day at the Honda Classic.
WPTV's Jon Shainman spoke with one father and son duo who had the chance to walk the course before the tournament got started.
Young golfer Cameron Middleton says, “It's been exciting. I play tournaments. I have 8 medals. Cameron loves golf.”
His father Marc Middleton says, “Been playing golf for almost two years now. Play a full 18 holes almost every weekend. Play southeast Florida, southwest Florida, Orlando.”
According to the National Golf Foundation report, the average golfer is a 46-year-old male, so Cameron could bring that statistic down a tiny bit.
Cameron also has his own Instagram account, so who knows? He could be a golf star in the making.
