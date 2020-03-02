Crime scene crews, pool of blood at Palm Beach home

Multiple law enforcement officers have responded to a multi-million dollar home on Palm Beach Monday morning where there appears to be a large pool of blood in the backyard.
Officers are on scene in the 200 block of Bradley Place.
Several police cruisers are parked around the home, the property is blocked off with yellow crime scene tape, and there appears to be a pool of blood in the backyard next to the swimming pool.
Police have not released any details about what happened.
Earlier on Monday morning, Palm Beach police responded to the north end of the island after undocumented immigrants landed on shore.
It's unclear if the two incidents are related.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 29 for updates.
