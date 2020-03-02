LIVE: Gov. DeSantis addresses coronavirus in Florida

WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE LIVE:
With two presumptive cases of coronavirus in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis is addressing the health emergency on Monday during a pair of stops across the Sunshine State.
The governor is holding a news conference with health officials in Tampa to discuss Florida's response response to coronavirus, or COVID-19. A second news conference will take place Monday afternoon in Miami.
"The risk remains low," said Gov. DeSantis. "Our goal is to contain this."
On Sunday, Gov. DeSantis declared a public health emergency after two presumptive cases of the virus surfaced in Hillsborough and Manatee Counties in the Tampa Bay area.
The governor released this statement on Sunday after the two cases were confirmed:
The Florida Department of Health said the patients are isolated and being appropriately cared for.
Last week, the governor said Florida is following guidance from the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Health and Human Services with regard to prevention measures for coronavirus.
Gov. DeSantis said Florida has a coronavirus Incident Management Team in place and is getting multiple daily updates from the CDC. In addition, the state has hundreds of Department of Health professionals ready to respond to potential patients.
The Florida Department of Health has set up a special website with the latest information about coronavirus. CLICK HERE FOR THAT WEBSITE.
For questions related to coronavirus in Florida, contact the Department of Health's COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-866-779-6121. The call center is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
