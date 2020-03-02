Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Sungjae Im is tireless, and no longer winless. The 21-year-old South Korean started fast and finished stronger Sunday, winning The Honda Classic by one shot over Mackenzie Hughes and two over Tommy Fleetwood for his first career PGA Tour victory in his 50th attempt. Im shot a 4-under 66 on Sunday, finishing at 6 under to match the second-highest winning score since the Honda moved to PGA National in 2007. He was the tour’s rookie of the year last season, plus has played more tournaments and more rounds than anyone since the 2018-19 season began nearly a year and a half ago. And now, he’s a winner
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Cam Talbot made 38 saves, Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist, and the Calgary Flames beat the Florida Panthers 3-0. TJ Brodie and Milan Lucic also scored for the Flames, and Mark Giordano had three assists. Sam Montembault stopped 25 shots for the Panthers, who have lost a franchise record seven straight home games. The Panthers are 5-11-2 since the All-Star break. Gaudreau gave the Flames a 1-0 lead on his power-play goal at 6:21 of the first. Gaudreau’s shot from the left circle beat Montembeault on the glove side.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles FC beat Inter Miami 1-0 in the inaugural game for Miami owner David Beckham's MLS expansion team. Reigning league MVP Carlos Vela decided the game on his 31st birthday when he scored on a beautiful chip shot shortly before halftime. Miami wore white jerseys with pale pink shorts for its first game, and its new roster competed solidly against one of MLS' elite teams. LAFC goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer made seven saves while posting a shutout in the Dutch veteran's MLS debut. He wasn't tested as sharply as Miami goalkeeper Luis Robles until the final 10 minutes, when Matias Pelligrini and Nicolas Figal forced him to make tough stops.
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Bernhard Langer started four shots behind and finished a winner again on the PGA Tour Champions. The ageless German closed with an 8-under 65 and turned a four-shot deficit into a two-shot victory in the Cologuard Classic in Arizona. That gives the 62-year-old Langer his 41st career victory on the PGA Tour Champions. That's four titles short of the record set by Hale Irwin. Langer won by two shots over Woody Austin, who shot a 66. Brett Quigley started the final round with a three-shot lead but had to settle for a 73. He tied for third with Rod Pampling.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Freshman Sam Brunelle drilled a career-high seven 3-pointers and scored 25 points and Notre Dame rallied to defeat No. 19 Florida State 70-67 to close the regular season. Down three after a Notre Dame free throw with five seconds to go, Florida State's Nikki Ekhomu was fouled on a 3-point attempt with a second left. Ekhomu missed the first free throw, made the second and was called for a turnover with an intentional miss on the third. The Irish added a free throw. Kiah Gillespie scored 22 points and Nausia Woolfolk had 20 for the Seminoles.