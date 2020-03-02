Honda Classic will be moved to later date next year

Organizers of the Honda Classic said Sunday the annual golf tournament will be moved back three weeks and played in mid- to late-March next year.
The tournament director says he is hopeful the later start date will ensure warmer weather and continue to bring the top golfers in the world to Palm Beach Gardens.
“Obviously every PGA tour event on the calendar is a great event. We've set into a really great schedule with the Florida swing. We are excited for that move to mid-March, got a little more warmth. It was fun to put on our jackets this week, but I think getting into mid-March. We are very hopeful to continue to have the world-class fields that we have,” said tournament director Andrew George.
Officials said no attendance records were broken this year, but there were still strong crowds this weekend.
