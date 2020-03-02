Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA
Gov: 2 in Florida test presumptively positive for COVID-19
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says two people in his state have become the first to test “presumptively positive" for COVID-19 as he ordered health officials to declare a public health emergency amid the global spread of the coronavirus. In a statement late Sunday, DeSantis said the cases involve one individual in Florida's Manatee County and another in Hillsborough County. The statement did not elaborate on who those people were, possible routes of exposure or their conditions. The governor also announced he was issuing an executive order effective immediately directing the state's top health officer to declare a public health emergency in Florida.
ELECTION 2020-BLOOMBERG-FLORIDA
Bloomberg banking on Florida but must survive Super Tuesday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders flourished in early primary and caucus states and former Vice President Joe Biden stormed back by winning South Carolina decisively. Next up is Super Tuesday, and then candidates and voters will be looking to a large and often unpredictable swing state: Florida. It has the fourth-largest number of delegates to award a candidate — 219 — and is frustratingly hard to read for campaigns. It's not as liberal as California or a conservative as Texas. One candidate who has showered the state with attention is Mike Bloomberg. But will he still be in the race after Tuesday?
BEACH BOOZE BAN
No beach booze in March in Florida spring break town
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — Spring breakers be forewarned: you still can't drink booze in March on the beach in a Florida town seeking to curb rowdy parties. The Panama City News Herald reports that the month-long ban is paired with a 2 a.m. deadline to buy alcohol anywhere within city limits. Panama City Police Chief Drew Whitman says zero tolerance policy originally enacted in 2015 has helped the city transition from a national spring break hot-spot to a more family-friendly destination all year long. Whitman says enforcing the ban includes extra officers on the beach, some on all-terrain vehicles. Violators can be fined or even jailed.
CHILD-HIT AND RUN
5-year-old Florida child struck, killed in hit and run
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a five-year-old Florida boy was struck and killed and his mother injured by a driver who failed to stop. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's office said in a news release that deputies are searching for a light-colored sedan following Saturday night's crash. The boy was flown to a Tampa hospital where he was pronounced dead. The mother was is expected to survive. The sheriff's office has released photos of a light-colored sedan in the area at the time that may be of interest.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA
3 Florida health department labs now testing for new virus
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Three Florida Department of Health labs are now able to test for the new coronavirus. State officials said Saturday that will cut wait times significantly for results. State health officials say labs in Tampa, Jacksonville and Miami can conduct the tests. They previously had to be sent to federal labs. The upshot is the results should be available 24 to 48 hours instead of three to five days. Gov. Ron DeSantis says no cases have been reported in Florida, Four people who may have been exposed in China and have exhibited possible symptoms are awaiting test results. Another 15 similar people tested negative.
LEGISLATURE PREVIEW
Deadline looms: Florida lawmakers focus on budget, E-Verify
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers have just two weeks to complete their business before the 60-day legislative session ends on March 13. With that deadline nipping at their heels, legislators are turning their attention next week to giving Gov. Ron DeSantis a victory in his attempt to require employers to check the immigration status of their workers. While the fate of an E-Verify bill may still be uncertain, lawmakers have already heeded the governor's call for boosting teacher pay. In the coming days, House and Senate negotiators will begin finalizing a state budget. They have a will have a scant few days to bridge a $1.4 billion gap in their respective budget proposals.
MOTHER-BAT KILLING
Man found mentally incompetent in bat killing of mother
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been judged mentally incompetent to stand trial on charges of killing his 71-year-old mother with a baseball bat. A judge ordered 40-year-old Jason Paul Wood of Jacksonville involuntarily committed to a state hospital after the ruling. Wood is charged with second-degree murder in the death of his mother, Barbara Jean Wood, on Feb. 4 at her home. He is also charged with assaulting a female relative. He has pleaded not guilty. The Florida Times-Union reports that police say Wood has medical disorders including schizophrenia. A review hearing on Wood's competency is set for Aug. 27.
TODDLER RAPE-TEEN SENTENCED
Florida teen gets life in prison for rape of 2-year-old
BARTOW, Fla. (AP) — A Florida teenager has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2018 rape of a 2-year-old girl. A Polk County judge imposed the sentence Friday on 19-year-old Thomas James Johnson. He was 17 when the crime was committed. That meant Johnson did not face a mandatory life sentence. The judge chose to sentence him as an adult. Johnson initially told sheriff's deputies a masked intruder dressed in black had hurt the girl and that he had chased the intruder. But investigators quickly zeroed in on Johnson. He eventually pleaded guilty to sexual battery on a child.
AP-US-AFRICAN-AMERICAN-GRAVES
44 African American graves found under Florida parking lot
CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — A private archaeology firm says it has discovered what appear to be about 44 graves from a long-forgotten African American cemetery under a Florida parking lot. The Tampa Bay Times reports that the Cardno firm used ground-penetrating radar to find the suspected graves. The firm was hired by the city of Clearwater and the Pinellas County School Board to conduct the search on school district property. The discovery is the third since August in which archaeologists have discovered lost African American graves in the Tampa Bay region. The next step is conducting careful digs to validate the radar's findings.
BC-VIRUS OUTBREAK-CRUISES
Cruise lines, passengers scramble to respond to coronavirus
MIAMI (AP) — The spread of a new coronavirus from China is disrupting the cruise industry in the midst of its busiest season for bookings. Cruise lines have canceled or redeployed their Asia-based ships to regions such as Australia and Alaska. Ships have been quarantined or turned away by port authorities even far away from the affected areas in popular destinations in the Caribbean. Cruise passengers are canceling or postponing their trips, and travel advisers are seeing fewer last-minute bookings. While the final impact on the cruise industry is not yet known, fears already have sent cruise stocks plummeting over the past week.