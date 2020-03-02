Local doctor offers advice amid coronavirus concerns

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Concerns over the coronavirus continue to mount, and agencies in South Florida are making sure response efforts are in place if the outbreak reaches our state.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is still much to learn about the unfolding situation in the United States.
The potential public health threat posed by the coronavirus is very high to the United States and globally.
More cases of the coronavirus are likely to be identified in the coming days in the United States.
Many doctors are also drawing attention to the fact that we are still in the midst of flu season, so precautions like frequent handwashing and getting a flu vaccine still apply.
"Right now, we’re seeing a wave of different viruses in the hospital, so I think people need to be aware that the same precaution applies to all of them. So, we need to wash our hands and if someone is sick, stay away from that individual. The best thing we can do is wash our hands,” said Dr. Olayemi Osiyemi, an infectious disease specialist with Triple O Medical Services in West Palm Beach.
Osiyemi has been practicing in Palm Beach County for 20 years and encourages the community to stay vigilant as the CDC continues to monitor the emerging and rapidly evolving situation.
“People should get a flu vaccine if they haven’t had it. If you can at least eliminate one of the viruses, that would be a good thing. People can sometimes get two viruses at the same time,” Osiyemi added.
Doctors also say people who are at higher risk for severe disease and death are those who are older and with underlying health conditions.
